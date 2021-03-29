3AW
The ‘modern game’ trend that irks Matthew Lloyd

4 hours ago
Sportsday
Article image for The ‘modern game’ trend that irks Matthew Lloyd

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says too many AFL clubs aren’t proactive enough when it comes to moving players getting beaten by their opponent.

He said they often fell back on “system and structure” when it was clear a change was needed.

He used Carlton as an example.

He said David Teague left Lachie Plowman on Jordan De Goey for “two goals too many” last Thursday night.

“I hate that with the modern game, system and structure, when a move needed to be made earlier,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear him explain

