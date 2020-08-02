The next chapter starts Monday!

3AW Breakfast has been Melbourne’s favourite way to start the day for more than 20 years, notching up more than 100 consecutive rating periods as radio’s #1.

And on Monday it starts a new chapter following the much-celebrated retirement of John Burns last week.

Join former lawyer long-time 3AW Breakfast anchor Ross Stevenson and his new co-host, marketing guru Russel Howcroft, as they parse the day’s affairs with their razor sharp wit and a healthy dose of humour, along with interviews from experts to keep you informed.

The iconic Rumour File is going nowhere. Straight at the 7AM news every morning, listeners the chance to anonymously spill the beans and break the news, and also win daily and weekly prizes, plus the annual grand prize.