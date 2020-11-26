The night the Socceroos tried to stop Diego Maradona in Sydney

Former Socceroos captain Paul Wade has recalled the night he lined up on Maradona on 3AW.

“I just followed him everywhere,” Wade told Sportsday.

It comes as the world mourns the loss of the soccer icon, who has died at the age of 60.

Argentina scraped past Australia to secure a spot in the 1994 World Cup.

Wade confirmed rumours he even tried psyching out the global star as they walked out onto Sydney Stadium.

“The look I got!” he said with a laugh.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

(Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)