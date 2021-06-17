3AW
The ‘number one message’ the federal medical chief wants Australians to hear today

4 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly

With the recommended age window for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine lifted to 60 and above yesterday, many Australians are concerned about the safety of AstraZeneca.

Some who have already had their first AstraZeneca dose are now hesitant to receive the second.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says the “number one message” he wants those people to hear today is this:

“Anyone who has had that first dose … please go ahead and have that second dose. We know it works, it’s very effective and it’s safe,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

“Don’t cancel your appointment.”

Some Australians who have already had one AstraZeneca dose have indicated they want to receive Pfizer for their second jab.

But Professor Kelly said there’s not sufficient evidence to recommend mixing doses.

“We don’t have a lot of information about that being as effective or as safe. It might be in the future … but we use the data we’ve got in front of us,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear what Australia’s medical chief had to say on 3AW Breakfast

Image: Mark Evans / Getty

