The numbers that suggest Port Adelaide won’t miss injured Ollie Wines as much as you might think…

Ollie Wines will miss the start of the AFL season after dislocating his shoulder while water skiing at the weekend.

But Champion Data says Port Adelaide won’t miss the midfielder many consider to be elite as much as they might think.

In fact, the AFL’s statistical arm says the man most tipped to be announced as the club’s new captain isn’t even “above average” as an overall player.

“It might surprise a few people to see that he’s in the average category,” Jacob Wilson from Champion Data told Sportsday.

“He’s an elite ball winner, we know that, and he’s a great contested player but his kicking just absolutely kills him.

“Since he’s come into the league there’s been 223 players with 1000 (or more) kicks – he’s the second worst kick of that group – the second worst.

“And you look at the same time period and you look at shot at goal accuracy – he’s got the worst shot at goal accuracy, as well.

“His kicking just absolutely kills his rating.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on Sportsday