3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The observation Richo was able to make at an empty Marvel Stadium

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for The observation Richo was able to make at an empty Marvel Stadium

Matthew Richardson says he left Marvel Stadium on Friday night with even more respect for Melbourne defender Jake Lever.

Richo was one of the few people allowed to watch on from the boundary on Friday night as the Demons surged into premiership favouritism with a win over the Western Bulldogs.

Speaking on 3AW Football, Richo said he was able to clearly hear what was going on out on the ground.

He said Lever showed significant leadership for the Demons.

“I’ve always respected him as a defender, but he was like a coach out there on the ground the other night,” Richo said.

“He has gone right up in my estimation.”

Press PLAY below to hear Richo explain why

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332