The observation Richo was able to make at an empty Marvel Stadium

Matthew Richardson says he left Marvel Stadium on Friday night with even more respect for Melbourne defender Jake Lever.

Richo was one of the few people allowed to watch on from the boundary on Friday night as the Demons surged into premiership favouritism with a win over the Western Bulldogs.

Speaking on 3AW Football, Richo said he was able to clearly hear what was going on out on the ground.

He said Lever showed significant leadership for the Demons.

“I’ve always respected him as a defender, but he was like a coach out there on the ground the other night,” Richo said.

“He has gone right up in my estimation.”

