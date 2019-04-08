The one game umpiring had a “big impact” on in round three

Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd says umpiring played a larger role than usual during Friday night’s game between Essendon and Melbourne.

51 free kicks were paid during Essendon’s 18-point win against the Dees, compared to just 30 during Geelong’s win over Adelaide on Thursday night.

Lloyd told Sportsday while he doesn’t usually notice umpires in matches, he thought they had a “big impact” during his former side’s win.

“I did notice them on Friday night,” he said.

“I thought they had a big impact on the Essendon vs Melbourne game – they missed some they should pay and paid some to me that weren’t there.

“I noticed them and they were a big part of the game.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Sportsday