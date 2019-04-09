The one person at Carlton under pressure if they lose this week, according to Caro

Caroline Wilson says Carlton’s recruitment boss Stephen Silvagni will come under scrutiny if they don’t beat Gold Coast this weekend.

While the Suns have won two of their three games so far this season, the Blues remain winless after three rounds.

Speaking on Sportsday, Caro said because Carlton’s development was constantly being compared to Brisbane and Gold Coast, they were under pressure to make a statement on Sunday.

“If Carlton lose to Gold Coast this week, the caravan will roll into Princes Park,” she said.

“The thing about Steve Silvagni is, questions will start to be asked (about recruitment) if they lose.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Sportsday