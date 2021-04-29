3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • The out-of-favour forward Gerard Healy..

The out-of-favour forward Gerard Healy would be giving a call

1 hour ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for The out-of-favour forward Gerard Healy would be giving a call

Gerard Healy says he’d be surprised if Sam Weideman’s management wasn’t receiving calls from rival clubs.

The Melbourne forward has been in hot form in the VFL, booting 10 goals in the past two weeks, but is yet to force his way into the unbeaten Melbourne line-up.

The Demons confirmed on Thursday that Ben Brown would play his first game for the club this week, shoving Weideman even further down the list of preferred options.

“If I’m one of about 15 football managers at football clubs, I’m ringing Sam Weideman’s manager up right now,” Healy said on Sportsday.

“If he is third or fourth in line (at Melbourne) then it is worth asking the question.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gerard Healy’s thoughts

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332