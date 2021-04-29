The out-of-favour forward Gerard Healy would be giving a call

Gerard Healy says he’d be surprised if Sam Weideman’s management wasn’t receiving calls from rival clubs.

The Melbourne forward has been in hot form in the VFL, booting 10 goals in the past two weeks, but is yet to force his way into the unbeaten Melbourne line-up.

The Demons confirmed on Thursday that Ben Brown would play his first game for the club this week, shoving Weideman even further down the list of preferred options.

“If I’m one of about 15 football managers at football clubs, I’m ringing Sam Weideman’s manager up right now,” Healy said on Sportsday.

“If he is third or fourth in line (at Melbourne) then it is worth asking the question.”

