The owner of several popular Melbourne restaurants calls on the Premier to resign

The owner of several popular Melbourne restaurants has called on Daniel Andrews to resign after Victoria was plunged into its third lockdown in less than a year on Friday.

Chris Lucas, who runs Chin Chin and Hawker Hall, told Tom Elliott the announcement was a “catastrophe” for Melbourne’s hospitality sector.

He said it was estimated that $100 million in sales would be lost over the next five days in Victoria and that $30 million of fresh food would be wasted.

“The food has already been prepared,” he said.

“We haven’t even got time to donate it, which is a great tragedy.”

Mr Lucas said he was “at a loss to understand what the hell was going on” with the latest announcement after Mr Andrews branded Victoria’s hotel quarantine program the “gold standard” of Australia earlier this week.

“Dan Andrews has got nowhere to hide on this, as far as I’m concerned, and should be resigning,” he said.

