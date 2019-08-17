The Pies prove they are still contenders for the flag destroying the Crows

Collingwood have reclaimed a spot back in the top four after crippling 66-point win over Adelaide Crows.

Jamie Elliott turned it on for the Pies with five goals, 19 disposals and 10 marks.

The Crow’s percentage also took a hit, dropping from 107.5 per cent to 103.0, which may hinder a top eight finish.

Nathan Buckley’s men are looking at the main change, leading Adelaide by 17 points.

It took the Crows until the 15th minute mark of the second quarter to kick their first goal of the afternoon.

And if not for Collingwood’s errant kicking, the half time margin could have been greater.

The second of 3AW Football’s triple header is upon us as we head to the city of churches for a crucial battle in the race for the top eight and the top four.

The Crows are still fighting it out to claim one of the last two places in the finals while for a battered and bruised Collingwood, they’ll be looking to silence the Adelaide Oval crowd and keep it touch with the top four.

So who wins?

