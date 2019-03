Matthew Lloyd says he’s most excited to watch Nat Fyfe play this season.

“If he gets a good injury run, he is the best player in the game,” Lloyd said.

The former Essendon forward listed the seven players he was most looking forward to watching this season.

Nat Fyfe Lance Franklin Charlie Curnow Dustin Martin Patrick Cripps Patrick Dangerfield Max Gawn

