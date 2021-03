Matthew Lloyd says he’s “really alarmed” at how bad Adelaide looked in their pre-season loss to Port Adelaide.

He says the Crows were so poor it possibly won’t have helped the Power, either.

Port Adelaide won by 71 points.

“I think Port Adelaide would have had it tougher at training than what Adelaide served up,” he said.

“They were treated like witches hats.”

