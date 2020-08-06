Brother of police officer killed in Eastern Freeway crash opens up about the tragedy

Back in June, Police Legacy put a call out for help.

They needed a border collie puppy to bring some joy to the brother of one of the police killed in the Eastern Freeway tragedy.

Neil Mitchell got on board, and we found one!

Josh Prestney’s brother, Alex, who is also a police officer, received the puppy a few days ago.

In a touching interview, Alex Prestney told Neil Mitchell about the joy puppy, Millie, has brought to him and opened up about coming to terms with Josh’s tragic death.

“I don’t know how people with kids do it, because we’ve only got one that can’t talk … and we’re exhausted already!,” he said.

“She has settled in very nicely.

Despite the tragedy, Mr Prestney says he is determined to return to the police force in time.

“Obviously not right now, but this has been my passion for as long as I can remember,” he said.

“I don’t want to let myself down, I don’t want to let the blue team down, I don’t want to let Josh down.”

Mr Prestney said he’s never felt anger about the tragic crash.

“What good is anger? What good is hate? What good is anything but love and support?,” he said.

“It happened and unfortunately we lost Josh … but we need to make sure we keep the love flowing, the strength, support, the courage.

“That’s the … thing that Josh would want.”

Press PLAY below for the emotional interview.