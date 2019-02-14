The push grows for yet another drug to be decriminalised

Victoria could soon become the drug capital of Australia.

And Neil Mitchell isn’t opposed to it.

There’s already a safe-injecting room in Richmond, with the decriminalisation of cannabis well and truly on the political agenda.

There’s also a growing push for pill testing at music festivals.

And now? Magic mushrooms.

Peter Hunt and Tania de Jong are putting hundreds of thousands of dollars into research.

There’s a view psychedelic drugs could be used to treat those with mental illness.

The pair joined Neil in studio on Thursday to make their case.

“There is a changing attitude on drugs and my view is why not?” Neil said.

“If drugs can help treat people in a controlled, sanctioned, environment then why not?”

