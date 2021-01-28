The questions Neil Mitchell has after yesterday’s Bourke Street scare

Image (background): 9News

A dangerous driver careering down Bourke Street Mall yesterday sent pedestrians running for cover.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but Neil Mitchell says the scare has raised a lot of questions about the state of Victoria’s police force.

“What happened in Bourke Street last night shakes the very psyche of the city. It takes us right back to Gargasoulas — six dead, 27 injured,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Press PLAY below for more.

“But last night … were there enough police to cope?

“Did we have the usual patrols in Bourke Street?

“Whichever crew responded … were they operating at normal numbers or had they been cut back? Did that have any effect?

“We discovered this week police stations across the state have been cut back because well over 1000 police are involved in border checkpoints or hotel quarantine.

“We know there’s a chronic shortage of police because they’re on the border or at quarantine hotels on COVID duty. Is that shortage in any way hindering the police reaction or investigation?”

But Neil Mitchell says one positive learning came from the incident.

“The bollards seem to work,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“The car was stopped by bollards.”