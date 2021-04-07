The race result that left Matthew Richardson ‘really, really flat’

Oh dear… What might have been!

Matthew Richardson joined Sportsday for his regular slot on Wednesday night with Gerard Healy and Sam McClure.

The trio had just finished an interview with West Coast coach Adam Simpson when they noticed a horse had won a race at an eye-watering price in Perth.

The horse’s name? Richardson.

It was sporting yellow and black silks.

One for the Tigers fans at Bunbury … the yellow-and-black silks win at cricket-score odds 😮 pic.twitter.com/B1FtZArDXV — Punters.com.au (@Punters) April 7, 2021

One bookmaker was offering as much as 201-1 for the despised outsider to win the race.

Naturally, Richo didn’t have a cent on the horse we can only assume was named after him!

“I’m really, really flat,” Richo said with a laugh.

