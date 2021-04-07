3AW
West Coast coach admits it’s time to ‘do something different’ with Luke Shuey’s rehabilitation

3 hours ago
Sportsday
Article image for West Coast coach admits it’s time to ‘do something different’ with Luke Shuey’s rehabilitation

West Coast Eagles coach Adam Simpson admits the time has come for the club to try “something different” when it comes to Luke Shuey’s troubles with soft tissue injuries.

The West Coast captain has again been sidelined with a hamstring strain and will miss an extended period of football.

He’s been constantly troubled with hamstring and calf issues in recent years.

“It’s now a really distinct pattern,” Simpson conceded on 3AW.

“We’ve got to do something different.

“We’re working on that.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

