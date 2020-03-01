The Rumour File was right: Katy Perry is doing a gig in regional Victoria!

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

Pop megastar Katy Perry will do a special free concert in regional Victoria to lift the spirits of those affected by devastating bushfires.

As first reported on the 3AW Rumour File last week, Perry will perform a one-off gig at Bright in north-east Victoria for busloads of residents from fire-affected communities such as Corryong.

Tourism Minister Martin Pakula today confirmed the gig would take place on Wednesday, March 11 after Perry’s weekend performance at the Women’s World Cup cricket opener at the MCG.

Tickets to the performance will be allocated to bushfire-affected communities through local shires in the north east, and emergency services agencies.

People can also register their interest to attend and obtain more details at ticketek.com.au/ katyperryfighton.

Ross and John’s Rumour File has a strong history of major music tip-offs.