The secret to Silk’s success

3 hours ago
3AW Football
Article image for The secret to Silk’s success

Shaun Burgoyne plays his 400th game on Saturday night against Port Adelaide, becoming the fifth player to reach 400 games in VFL/AFL history.

Hawthorn veteran Jack Gunston joined 3AW Football to pay tribute to teammate Burgoyne.

“I reckon I have seen in my time at Hawthorn about six of Shaun’s milestone videos, they keep getting better and better,” he told 3AW Football.

“He is the kind of guy that he doesn’t speak often, but when he speaks, everyone listens.

“He always has a smile on his face, a great will to win, a will to keep getting better so no wonder he has 400 games.

“When I arrived at Hawthorn …. there was no better person to learn and pick the brains of than Shauny.”

Gunston told 3AW Football Burgoyne’s secret to success.

“I heard he sleeps the night before with a pregnancy pillow,” he told 3AW Football.

“I am not too familiar with how that works … apparently that is a little thing Shaun does, he must’ve done it 400 times.”

Press PLAY to hear more on what Gunston had to say about Burgoyne

Image: Quinn Rooney / Getty images

 

 

