The selection call that ‘really surprised’ Matthew Lloyd

Matthew Lloyd says he was “really surprised” by Jordan Roughead’s omission from Collingwood’s line-up on Sunday, saying he “felt for Darcy Moore” in defence.

“If Roughead plays, (Matt) Taberner doesn’t kick four goals,” Lloyd said on Sportsday.

Collingwood lost to Fremantle by 12 points.

Roughead, who hadn’t missed a game since joining the club from the Western Bulldogs, was left out of Collingwood’s side after West Coast gun Josh Kennedy kicked seven goals in the Eagles’ 66-point drubbing of the Pies in Round 8.

“Josh Kennedy is going to get hold of a lot of players,” Lloyd said.

“I don’t think Roughead had done a lot wrong before that.”

While Moore was one of Collingwood’s best players in defeat, Lloyd said he was left to fight a losing battle.

“Darcy Moore can feel safe with Jordan Roughead there,” the Essendon champion explained.

“He wouldn’t have felt safe with a first-gamer (Mark Keane) there.

“I was surprised by that decision.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW