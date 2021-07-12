3AW
The seven best left-footers Matthew Lloyd has seen in his time in footy

6 hours ago
Sportsday
Article image for The seven best left-footers Matthew Lloyd has seen in his time in footy

Matthew Lloyd says Lance Franklin is the best left-foot kick he’s seen in his time playing and watching football.

Lloydy rated his seven best left-footers on Monday.

It was inspired by Jordan Dawson’s 26 disposal and three-goal performance for the Swans on Sunday.

A former teammate, a current star of the competition and another Hawthorn great all featured.

And there was time for Lloydy to deliver a few drive-by clips along on the way!

Press PLAY below to hear Lloydy’s top-seven

(Photo by Matt King/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

