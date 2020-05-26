The seven games Lloydy is most excited for when the AFL season resumes

Matthew Lloyd says the match he’s most looking forward to in the next month is the season resumer.

The Essendon great believes Collingwood’s clash with Richmond will be a grand final preview.

Lloydy listed the seven games he’s most looking forward to in the first block of matches, revealed by the AFL on Monday.

While most of Lloydy’s selections feature competition heavyweights, or traditional rivals, there’s also one growing rivalry Lloydy is keen to keep tabs on.

He reckons Luke Beveridge will fire the Western Bulldogs up for their clash with GWS in Round 3, particularly given what happened last time they played.

“I reckon he’ll have them wound up for that like a clock,” Lloyd said on 3AW.

THE SEVEN MATCHES LLOYDY IS MOST KEEN FOR

Collingwood v Richmond (Round 2) West Coast v Richmond (Round 5) GWS v Collingwood (Round 4) Bulldogs v GWS (Round 3) Essendon v Collingwood (Round 5) Geelong v Hawthorn (Round 2) Port Adelaide v Adelaide (Round 2)

Click PLAY below to hear more!