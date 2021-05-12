3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The stat Carlton needs to stop and fast, according to Matthew Richardson

3 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for The stat Carlton needs to stop and fast, according to Matthew Richardson

Matthew Richardson says Carlton must work out how to stop opposition momentum swings if it wants to become a genuine finals contender.

The Blues were overwhelmed by the Western Bulldogs on Sunday after leading by as much as 27 points in the third quarter.

Carlton has given up five unanswered goals 18 times since David Teague took over as coach.

“They’ve just got to work out how to stop these runs in games,” Richo said on 3AW.

“It can be hard at times, we saw Richmond got nine goals put on them, so it can happen to the best of them, but it happens too regularly at Carlton.”

But he said there was still a lot to be excited about.

Press PLAY below to hear Richo explain

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332