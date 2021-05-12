The stat Carlton needs to stop and fast, according to Matthew Richardson

Matthew Richardson says Carlton must work out how to stop opposition momentum swings if it wants to become a genuine finals contender.

The Blues were overwhelmed by the Western Bulldogs on Sunday after leading by as much as 27 points in the third quarter.

Carlton has given up five unanswered goals 18 times since David Teague took over as coach.

“They’ve just got to work out how to stop these runs in games,” Richo said on 3AW.

“It can be hard at times, we saw Richmond got nine goals put on them, so it can happen to the best of them, but it happens too regularly at Carlton.”

But he said there was still a lot to be excited about.

