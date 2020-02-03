The ‘stumbling block’ that led the AFL to ditching proposed shortening of half-time
Sam McClure says the prospect of lost advertising revenue on television was the major “stumbling block” that led to the AFL ditching the idea of shortening the half-time break.
Despite division on the issue, most fans were ultimately expecting the league to shorten the break from 20 minutes to 15 or 10.
But that idea was abandoned at the weekend.
New Sportsday co-host McClure explained on Monday that the TV networks, mainly host broadcaster Channel 7, weren’t on board.
