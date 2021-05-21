TLC Ambulance: The ‘superb’ act of generosity that ‘floored’ Neil Mitchell

A generous act from a Victorian couple will secure the future of the TLC for Kids Ambulance well into the future.

The two specially-designed ambulances help put a smile on the faces of terminally ill children, taking them on outings with all the medical equipment needed to do so, a feat which would otherwise not be possible.

Linda and Allen Hammond have just sold their stake in fashion eyewear company, Quay, and the first thing they did was set up a trust to help run the ambulances.

Every year, they’ll donate $50,000.

Neil Mitchell said he was “just floored” when he got a message telling him about the generous donation.

Ms Hammond said the couple’s own experience with childhood illness made them want to help.

“About 12 years ago we were touched by childhood leukemia with our son, so we spent about four years in and out of The Royal Children’s Hospital, and saw firsthand the impact that it had on children mentally,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“Two years ago, we actually heard on your radio station the drive that you were doing … we made a donation then.

“We said when we had the funds that this is something we’d like to set up, and we’ve recently sold a business and they were they first people we donated to.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about why the Hammond’s have set up the ongoing donation