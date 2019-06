Brownlow medallist Gerard Healy says he would advise AFL boss Gillon McLachlan to sit in the Collingwood cheer squad with Joffa this weekend.

The Sportsday host said it would be a great look, given the torrid week the AFL has had with its own fans.

“Go and sit in the crowd – I think that would be symbolic,” Healy said on 3AW.

