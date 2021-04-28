The three criteria an expert says Victoria’s purpose-built quarantine site must meet

The state government has this morning announced details of a proposed purpose-built quarantine facility on Donnybrook Road, Mickleham.

Australia’s top expert on quarantine systems says there are three criteria the facility must meet in order to be suitable.

Chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, Jane Halton, says she hasn’t seen the plans for the facility.

“What it has to do is meet three basic tests: Is it close to an airport? Does it have access to expert staff? And is it close to acute care facilities?,” she said.

Despite concerns from some residents near the rumoured site in Mickleham, Ms Halton said having a quarantine facility near houses is not a problem.

“If they’ve learnt the lessons from Howard Springs and they extend those into this kind of context it will be better for the individuals and it’ll be safer as well.

Press PLAY below for more