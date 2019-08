Tom Morris says he’ll be stunned if Justin Longmuir or Peter Sumich isn’t appointed Ross Lyon’s successor at Fremantle.

The Sportsday newsbreaker, who’s been on top of recent events at the Dockers, said it looked a race in two.

“I’d be shocked if it wasn’t one of those two who got the gig,” Morris said.

