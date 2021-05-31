The two things an epidemiologist says will determine if lockdown is extended

As the scheduled end of Victoria’s seven-day lockdown approaches, there is growing concern that the shutdown will need to be extended.

Acting Premier James Merlino yesterday warned “this outbreak may well get worse before it gets better”.

Epidemiologist at the Burnet Institute, Professor Michael Toole, says there are two factors he believes will determine whether or not lockdown is extended.

“First, will there be any new so-called mystery cases? These are cases that aren’t obviously linked to previous cases,” he told Ross and Russel.

“That would be a worry. I think that would be a reason to prolong this lockdown.

“The other … that concerns us all is aged care homes. Will there be any new cases in aged care homes?

“I think all of us in Melbourne have pretty bad memories of last year when the virus spread through aged care homes with such a terrible death toll.”

Professor Toole says it’s concerning that aged care workers in private homes were working in more than one facility.

While the federal government has now stopped that practice again, he says it “may be too late”.

But, on a positive note, Professor Toole says the fact numbers “haven’t exploded” is encouraging.

