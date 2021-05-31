3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The two things an epidemiologist..

The two things an epidemiologist says will determine if lockdown is extended

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Sign on roadside which says 'stay home, stop the spread'

As the scheduled end of Victoria’s seven-day lockdown approaches, there is growing concern that the shutdown will need to be extended.

Acting Premier James Merlino yesterday warned “this outbreak may well get worse before it gets better”.

Epidemiologist at the Burnet Institute, Professor Michael Toole, says there are two factors he believes will determine whether or not lockdown is extended.

“First, will there be any new so-called mystery cases? These are cases that aren’t obviously linked to previous cases,” he told Ross and Russel.

“That would be a worry. I think that would be a reason to prolong this lockdown.

“The other … that concerns us all is aged care homes. Will there be any new cases in aged care homes?

“I think all of us in Melbourne have pretty bad memories of last year when the virus spread through aged care homes with such a terrible death toll.”

Professor Toole says it’s concerning that aged care workers in private homes were working in more than one facility.

While the federal government has now stopped that practice again, he says it “may be too late”.

But, on a positive note, Professor Toole says the fact numbers “haven’t exploded” is encouraging.

Press PLAY below to hear Professor Toole’s thoughts on whether lockdown will be extended

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332