‘This is not over’: Another six local COVID-19 cases recorded as list of exposure sites balloons

Victoria has recorded six new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 since midnight.

It comes on top of the five locally acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday, which reported in the official figures released this morning.

One of this morning’s new cases is a worker at Arcare Maidstone and BlueCross Western Gardens in Sunshine. A second case is the son of the initial Arcare Maidstone worker who tested positive on Sunday.

A third case is a resident at Arcare Maidstone who is aged in her 90s.

The six cases identified this morning will be included in tomorrow’s figures.

Announcing the cases, Acting Premier James Merlino warned “this is not over”.

“This outbreak may well get worse before it gets better,” he said.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says “these are concerning numbers, concerning settings”.

Professor Sutton says it’s too early to say whether or not lockdown will be extended beyond Thursday.

Press PLAY below to listen to part of today’s COVID-19 press conference

Coronavirus cases have now been detected in two Melbourne aged care facilities, while workers at two other aged care homes have been identified as close contacts of a confirmed case.

The number of exposure sites has grown to 290.

Victorians are urged to check the list and get tested if they’ve been at an exposure site.

There were 43,874 COVID-19 test results received yesterday.