The unexpected star of the Phillip Island Penguin Parade live stream

(Image: Phillip Island Nature Parks)

The Phillip Island Penguin Parade was streamed live for the first time last night, and it was a huge success.

More than 771,000 people around the world tuned in to watch the parade and ranger Skye Nichol almost stole the show from the penguins.

“I was getting a bit of a shock yesterday as the numbers were climbing. I couldn’t believe it!,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“My phone has absolutely exploded since last night.”

Ms Nichol revealed there was one fact which viewers seemed to particularly enjoy during the broadcast last night.

“The fact that people really enjoyed from me last night … was that penguins have really high velocity poo,” she said.

“They aim their bottoms outside of the burrow and shoot it out so it’s clear of where they’re living.”

