3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The votes are in and Sly’s Police Officer of the Year has been named!

6 hours ago
Ross and John

Sly has announced his 2019 police officer of the year, thanks to De Bortoli wines.

For this first time this year YOU decided who deserved the title.

The votes are in, and the winner is: Leading Senior Constable Alison Keppel!

Ms Keppel won by 119 votes, beating out Senior Detective Igor Rusmir and Sergeant Francis Adams.

Ms Keppel tracked down and identified Aiia Maasarwe’s killer, Codey Hermann, after recognising his distinctive cap and t-shirt from the crime scene.

The 3AW Breakfast team heaped praise on the outstanding police officer.

“The community could do with loads more of you!,” Ross said.

Press PLAY below to watch the announcement.

Press PLAY below for the full interview.

 

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.