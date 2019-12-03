The votes are in and Sly’s Police Officer of the Year has been named!

Sly has announced his 2019 police officer of the year, thanks to De Bortoli wines.

For this first time this year YOU decided who deserved the title.

The votes are in, and the winner is: Leading Senior Constable Alison Keppel!

Ms Keppel won by 119 votes, beating out Senior Detective Igor Rusmir and Sergeant Francis Adams.

Ms Keppel tracked down and identified Aiia Maasarwe’s killer, Codey Hermann, after recognising his distinctive cap and t-shirt from the crime scene.

The 3AW Breakfast team heaped praise on the outstanding police officer.

“The community could do with loads more of you!,” Ross said.

Listening to a great ambassador for @VictoriaPolice in Alison Keppel on @3AW693 with her victim-centric approach to policing. Summed up perfecltly by Ros – “community could do with more of her”. — Ben Carroll (@BenCarrollMP) December 3, 2019

