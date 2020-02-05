The West Coast Eagles have a new club song.

The Western Australian powerhouse revealed on Wednesday it had updated the song it had used since it entered the league in 1986.

It’ll be used when the Eagles run out before games and after a win.

The chorus remains very familiar to fans, but it is performed with new verses and modern feel.

It was composed and produced by Ian Berney, with Ian Kenny, lead singer from popular Australian bands Birds of Tokyo and Karnivool, delivering the lyrics.

It’s the first club song to feature indigenous instruments.

