Why this young gun REALLY impressed Richo
Matthew Richardson says young gun Matt Rowell is probably already Gold Coast’s best midfielder.
Last year’s No.1 draft pick won the Rising Star nomination for his 26-disposal, two-goal, performance in the Suns’ shock win over West Coast.
It was just his second AFL game.
“This may sound stupid, but I look at him now and if he’s not their best midfielder already, he will be in a month’s time,” Richo said.
“He is just outstanding.
“It’s a big call, I know.”
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW