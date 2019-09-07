‘There was a lot of tears in the room after the game’: Injury woes confirmed for Pie’s midfielder

Collingwood teammate Taylor Adams has confirmed that Levi Greenwood has ruptured his ACL after last night’s qualifying final.

Adams told 3AW Football the star midfielder took a knock to the back of his knee around 30 seconds before the halftime siren.

“The news was confirmed this morning that he has ruptured his ACL,” said Adams.

“He got a knock to the back of the knee, he felt something but didn’t think it was as severe as it has ended to be.

“It’s absolutely the worst part of the game.

“He puts his heart and soul into the club, there was a lot of tears in the rooms after the game.”

As for small forward De Goey, the club is still waiting on the results of scans to determine his injury.

“Haven’t heard a lot about De Goey, he was around the club today,” Adams said.

“There still waiting on results back from the scans to know what injury has resulted.

“It’s been a huge blow after what was a great night last night, it brings you back down to earth pretty quickly.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview with Taylor Adams