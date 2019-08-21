‘There were about 40 kids involved’: Huge brawl forces Berwick school into lockdown, teacher attacked

Image: Google Maps

A high school in Melbourne’s south-east went into lockdown yesterday, following a massive brawl.

Police were called to the fight at Berwick Secondary College, and a teacher was reportedly attacked.

Marcus, the parent of a child at the school, said his son witnessed the fight.

“The story I have is that there was an earlier incident where a student was attacked,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“The student that was attacked was mouthing off to another student’s parents.

“The student that was mouthing off … was targeted later on in the day and a fight broke out.

“About 40 kids were involved.”

A teacher at the school was allegedly hospitalised following the brawl.

Police confirm they attended an incident at the school, and the campus was in lockdown.

Marcus said parents weren’t adequately informed about the incident.

“I’m concerned about some of these kids getting around,” he said.

It wasn’t the only brawl at a Melbourne school yesterday.

Police and paramedics were also called to Sunshine Secondary College after a fight broke out.

Psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg called for authorities to patrol schools.

“I think the solution to this is to bring back police in schools,” he said.

“We’ve got to have mandatory parent education in schools. The Queensland government now have this, where they can get free parent education.”

