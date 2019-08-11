‘They have to be looking at Worsfold’: Robbo says the Bomber’s effort was pathetic

Last night the listless Bombers suffered a 104-point slaughtering following a 21-goal streak from the hungry Bulldogs.

Mark Robinson says it was them kind of performance puts coach John Worsfold under some serious pressure.

“Last night was pathetic by Essendon,” said Robbo.

“It was the kind of game that puts John Worsfold’s position at the club under immense pressure.

“It puts the players under pressure.

“Essendon has been a very inconsistent club for the last 16 years.

“Clearly there is a lot going wrong at the club if that is the performance we get.”

Dylan Shiel kicked the opening goal of the match just 18 seconds in for the Dons, but they remained on the singular until Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti kicked a major with just 4 minutes remaining in the final term – a goal that had even the Bulldogs cheer squad applauding.

Click PLAY below to hear Robbo vent his frustrations on the club