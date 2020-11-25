3AW
Things get ‘messy’ between Collingwood and Bulldogs over Treloar deal

2 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
The Western Bulldogs and Collingwood are reportedly in a stand-off over Adam Treloar’s contract.

The gun midfielder joined the Dogs in the trade period, with the Magpies feeling the salary cap squeeze.

But it’s emerged the two clubs are still coming to terms with who is paying how much of the five-year contract.

“That is an incredible story, for many reasons,” Sam McClure said on Sportsday.

