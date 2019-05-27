Third time unlucky: Gary Ablett suspended for Miles punch

Geelong champion Gary Ablett Jnr has been offered a one-match ban for striking.

His hit on Gold Coast’s Anthony Miles was assessed by the Match Review Officer as intentional conduct with low impact and high contact.

It’s the third time this season Ablett has come under scrutiny for a high hit, with many fans and experts surprised the in-form veteran hasn’t already been suspended.

Click PLAY to watch the incident

Will Gary Ablett have anything to answer for here? pic.twitter.com/Ses7oT8pQc — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) May 25, 2019

Ablett can offer a one-match suspension with an early plea, meaning he would miss Saturday’s clash with Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.

Demon midfielder Clayton Oliver, Giants forward Toby Greene and St Kilda’s Luke Dunstan were all offered fines for striking offences.