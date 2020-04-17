Thirteen poker players among the 67 fined for flouting COVID-19 rules

Although Victoria appears to be flattening the curve, with just one new coronavirus case confirmed today, not everyone is doing the right thing.

Yesterday, Victoria Police issued 67 fines for those failing to abide by social distancing restrictions.

Among those fined were a group of 13 people who gathered at a private address to play poker.

A group of four gathered at a house were also nabbed.

Police conducted 540 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state.

Those caught flouting the rules face on-the-spot fines of up to $1,652 for individuals and $9,913 for businesses.