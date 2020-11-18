‘This can’t happen again’: Celeste Manno’s brother makes impassioned plea

The brother of a Mernda woman killed in her own home says more must be done to make sure no other families have to go through what his family is currently enduring.

Celeste Manno died on Monday morning, after her alleged killed, a former coworker who had harassed her online for months, broke into her home.

Her brother, Jayden Manno, says he’s struggling to make sense of her death.

“I don’t know how you’re supposed to justify an act like this or unravel it in your brain, or try and explain it, because how can you?,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“She was the absolute light of every room. The world is a darker place without her.”

Mr Manno says more must be done to protect young women who are being harassed and stalked.

“Nothing is going to bring our Celeste back, but this can’t happen again,” he said.

“No mother, no father should bury their child under these circumstances.

“Celeste did everything right … and this still happened.

“We need to make sure this never happens again.

“We have to legislate against this type of evil and protect our little girls.”

