This Week in Food: Campfire cooking + celebrating spring in the Yarra Valley

By Kate Stevenson

Graze + Grains is back at Starward Whisky TODAY, celebrating the best of regional Victorian produce matched with delicious Melbourne born-and-bred whisky. Once again the highlight will be Alejandro Saravia’s on-site campfire-cooked kitchen, plus there’s a along with a regional produce market, Starward whisky tastings, regional craft beer and wine. This time round, you book an exclusive Campfire Feast two courses cooked over the campfire by Chef Alejandro, served with delicious Starward Whisky cocktails priced at just $47 per person. It’s all 12pm – 6pm, so straight after A Moveable Feast! Entry is free, wander down and taste some whisky, and Gippsland produce, wine and beer. More info here.

Famous British chocolate makers Green & Black’s are bringing a pop-up ethical dining experience to Richmond in the form of the Conscious Café, where you can enjoy a 3-course sensory menu inspired by the new Green & Black’s Smooth dark chocolate range. You’ll find it at Cremorne’s Glasshaus from 12 – 15 September and there’ll be a a three-course zero waste menu with matching wines curated by Matt Stone and Jo Barret of Oakridge in the Yarra Valley. Tickets are $60 plus booking fee, but that $60 will be donated on to Save the Children’s “Hands on Learning Cafes Program” in Australia. Tickets available here.

Speaking of Oakridge, there’s a pretty special event on the way there. On Thursday 12 September, they’ll host a dinner celebrating the coming spring season in the Yarra Valley. Over a four-course meal created by Matt & Jo, guests will enjoy 2019 Archibald Prize winner Tony Costa and renowned portrait artist Vincent Fantauzzo in conversation with Michael Veitch, amongst other mid-meal performances and a final send-off by Yarra Valley Opera. If you can’t make it to the dinner, Tony Costa’s Archibald Prize-winning work will be on display alongside 50 other shortlisted works at TarraWarra Museum of Art from 14 September to 5 November 2019. But if you can, I’d book early, it is bound to be popular! Bookings – oakridgewines.com. au

On Wednesday, 4 September, The Stokehouse and its chef Ollie Hansford will host Hogget Kitchen’s Head Chef Trevor Perkins and winemakers William Downie and Patrick Sullivan for a special feast. The chefs have come up with a four-course dinner that explores the environments unique to their respective kitchens (so it’s seafood for Ollie like roast coral trout & Trevor celebrating the land with nose-to-tail croquettes). Hogget is not only home to Trevor’s kitchen but also William & Patrick’s wines, so they’ll match the drops to the dishes on offer. Get your tickets here.

