This Week in Food: Hands on winemaking + explore a mysterious suburb

Brunswick East’s popular urban winery Noisy Ritual is once again inviting wine-lovers to take part in a series of events for their Vintage 2020 winemaking season, kicking off from Friday 21 February. Running for six weeks, the program offers collaborative events, hands on workshops, tastings, tours and live music, alongside food offerings from the likes of Miznon, Movida and The Social Food Project.

Richmond institution The Grand Dining Room in Richmond has welcomed a new head chef in Maro Kobayashi. Maro spent two years at New York’s Michelin starred Marea retaurant, one of the city’s finest Italian restaurants. He brings his take on classic dishes that celebrate the best of Australian produce – think Kingfish crudo with pinenuts & fingerlime; hand rolled strozzapretti with prawns, mussels, saffron and lemon; or stracciatella, prosciutto and spinach risotto.

Following on from the success of our inaugural festival last year, Vernon Street traders are doing it all again with their South Kingsville festival. Tucked away between Yarraville, Spotswood and Newport, South Kingsville is a bit of a gem with some great food operators, so this is the perfect chance to check them out if you live in the west. It’s all happening on Sunday 23rd Feb, there’ll be food from local venues like Dukkah (for Middle Easter), Burn City Smokers, Motorino, Fillaroll, Blacksheep Cafe, BretzelBiz and more; plus market stalls, free face painting and petting zoo, local performers, live music, DJ and giant games.

Fromage a Trois is back – on the 22nd of March, cheesy types will take over the grounds at Werribee Park Mansion and they’re promising this year’s festival will be feta than ever (sorry!)! The Chef & Masterclass stage will teach punters all they need to know about cheese in the kitchen; you can try some mozzarella stretching; and cheesy delights like fromage-inspired frozen treats. Tickets are now available to purchase with early bird pricing starting at $30, so secure your tickets now and get ready to consume every type of cheese imaginable!

PLUS: Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, if you are stuck for ideas, I’ve come up with a few for you … CLICK HERE