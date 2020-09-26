Kate’s Week in Food: Pub favourites at home + picnic grazing boxes

COOKES FOOD – Well, we talked picnics last weekend, and Cookes Food have read our minds. They’ve launched “Park Life”, a series of three picnic boxes that you can enjoy in the great outdoors. Choose from a Brunch Box, Grazing Box and Euro Grazing Box with French brie with fruit crostini and fresh grapes, spanakopita triangles, Jimmy’s pickled octopus and Basque cheesecake. They’ll feed two to three people, and can be picked up in St Kilda or delivered for a small fee. cookesfood.com.au

BIA HOI – This week one of our favourite people, Jerry Mai, launched a fabulous finish-at-home option from Bia Hoi in Glen Waverley. It’s a four course, easy to prepare meal that focuses on Vietnamese home cooking, the gems you’d get at Jerry’s mum’s place. The menu changes each fortnight and they’ll deliver up to 20km from the restaurant, and it’s TREMENDOUS value at only $60 for two! Plus, the full Bia Hoi menu is now available for pick-up or delivery from Mr Yum/UberEATS or Deliveroo. biahoibar.com.au

MRC SUPERBOX – The big races are on their way, and the Caulfield Cup is a nice way to get in the spirit of things. Melbourne Racing Club have just announced what is in their Caulfield Cup Stella Artois Super Box, and we’re talking treats like Moreton Bay Bug salad, short ribs and chalices and bottles to master the perfect pour at home. There’s also a Cellar Door Super Box with DIY oyster shucking kit, or if you’re a champagne lover, check out the Dom Perignon or Moët & Chandon Super Boxes. All the details: mrc.racing.com/dining/ superbox

CHIN CHIN/HAWKER HALL – Until now, you could only really get your hands on the famous Chin Chin or Hawker Hall menus if you lived within 10kms of the restaurant, but look out, because for one day only the two restaurants will be delivering their popular make-at-home meal packs to all of Metro Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula. Come Friday 2 October, you can get your hands on the Chin Chin Make Me Feed me pack ($150 for two) or a Hawker Hall Feast Pack ($130 per couple). Pre-orders for delivery cut off on Wednesday 30 September at 12pm, delivery is a flat $15. See: chinchinrestaurant.com.au/ melbourne/whats-on/chin-chin- on-tour-make-me-feed-me-metro and hawkerhall.com.au/whats- on/hawker-hall-on-tour

AUSTRALIAN VENUE CO – As Albert Park locals eagerly await the return of their favourite pubs, the Australian Venue Co. has launched “Hand Picked”. They’re giving you chance to order your favourite dishes from 30 of Melbourne’s best pubs on one menu. You can get hot food delivered with Hand Picked Fan Favourites, or ready-made heat-at-home dishes with Hand Picked at Home. Plus, every weekend through the finals, there’s the Ultimate Footy Feed. There are some delivery conditions, so see the full details at: ausvenueco.com.au/ hand-picked/