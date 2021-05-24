Thousands of spectators attended soccer match listed as COVID-19 exposure site

There were thousands of people at a soccer game which has been listed as a tier two COVID-19 exposure site.

The Whittlesea Ranges played Preston at BT Connor Reserve in Reservoir on Friday, with a huge crowd watching on.

Secretary of the Whittlesea Ranges Football Club, Sergio Costanzo, says there “would have been 2500 to 3000” people in attendance.

BT Connor Reserve was listed as a tier two exposure site late last night, but Mr Costanzo says he wasn’t notified by the Health Department until after 7.30am this morning.

By that time, both clubs involved had already begun contacting their players.

“I got a text this morning but we had communication through the clubs, so I don’t know how somebody at Preston found out,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We automatically put all our players out and told them to get tested and wait for their results.”

Anyone who was at the soccer game must get tested for COVID-19 and isolate until they receive a negative result.

