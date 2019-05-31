3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Three-game ban for Richmond fan puts footy fans on notice

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

A Richmond cheer squad member has reportedly been handed a three-game ban for calling an umpire a “green maggot”.

Tony Shaw couldn’t believe it.

“That’s not serious, is it? That’s got to be a joke?” he said.

The banned fan told The Herald Sun he yelled “be consistent, you green maggot”.

Fellow fans have since been warned by cheer squad chiefs to “refrain from making any derogatory comments towards anyone, be it on field or off.”

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332