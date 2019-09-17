Three of four generation units down at Victoria’s largest power station

FIRST with Neil Mitchell

Just one of the four generation units at the coal-fired power station which supplies almost a third of Victoria’s energy is currently operational.

One unit at Loy Yang A Power Station has been undergoing repair since it was damaged by an electrical shortage in May.

Another unit at the power station has been out of action since Monday morning, due to a tube leak.

Power station operator AGL expects the unit to be operating again in five days.

A third unit has been undergoing scheduled service and is due to be brought back into service on Wednesday morning.

The current issues aren’t unusual for the aging power station.

Loy Yang A is the most unreliable energy plant in the country.

There were 29 breakdowns at the power station in the 18 months to June this year.