Tigers beat Cats in pulsating preliminary final

FULL TIME

Richmond are into their second Grand Final in three years, beating Geelong by 19 points.

The Tigers turned it around after a first half that was largely dominated by the Cats.

Houli had a whopping 32 touches, while Kelly was arguably Geelong’s best with 31 touches and three goals.

It’s Chris Scott’s third preliminary final loss in four years.

HALF TIME

A pulsating first half at the MCG sees Geelong hold a 21-point lead at the main break.

The Cats have been brilliant since fighting back after a quick Tigers start.

Richmond have got a number of injury issues as well, with Jack Graham, Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin spending significant time off the field in the first quarter.

Both Geelong assistant Corey Enright and Richmond football manger Neil Balme joined 3AW Football pre-game.

PREVIEW

The stakes could hardly be higher as the Cats and Tigers battle it out for a coveted spot in next Saturday’s Grand Final.

Geelong responded against West Coast in style last Friday after early losing heavily to Collingwood in a qualifying final.

Meanwhile, Richmond are well rested after easing past Brisbane at the Gabba a fortnight ago.

Chris Scott would’ve had sleepless night this week working out how to fill Tom Hawkins’ void after he was suspended for a high elbow on Will Schofield.

But he’s opted to bring in Lachie Henderson to fill the void.

The ‘G will be full tonight as two Victorian heavyweights clash in one of the biggest games of the season.

