Tigers sneak into the top four after a scrappy win

Richmond are back in the top four after a scrappy fight to the line.

The Teague train is certainly on track after a tough fight back in the second half left Carlton with a fighting chance.

Dion Prestia was a machine for the tigers with 11 clearances and a massive nine inside 50s.

Milestone man Shane Edwards who celebrated his 150th game was also pivotal for the Tigers with two clean marks in and a goal the opening term.

Carlton can’t catch a break, the trail by 28 points as Tigers dominate the wet weather ball.

Jack Graham has been the unlikely goal scorer kicking 4 majors in the first half.

Ed Curnow and Patrick Cripps have been working hard for the Blues, but the wet weather hasn’t played into their favour.

Richmond will be banking on today’s points to keep them in the top four, a good win today could even see the Tiges slide to spot three.

But the Tigers will be running without their front man Dusty sitting out due to soreness.

Carlton will be aiming to defeat Richmond for the first time since 2013.

If Teague can pull off a win today he might just get the wheels rolling on the Teague train for 2020.

